Malte Olschewski / 22. Dezember 2017 / Keine Kommentare



A Merry Christmas auch to you! Weihnachten steht vor der Tür. Zeit, Ihnen aus der Redaktion die besten Wünsche für ein stimmungsvolles Fest zu übermitteln und der US-deutschen Weihnacht 2017 ein Gedicht zu widmen. Ein Stimmungsbarometer aus den Wohnstuben zum schönsten Fest im Jahr von Dr. Malte Olschewski.

The snow is falling wunderbar

And all the kids so happy are.

There is Glatteis in the street:

And we all a Glühwein need,

Than You know, it is so weit:

It’s now here, die Weihnachtszeit.

We are singing Stille Nacht:

Big Charity ist angebracht.

Every Parking ist besetzt,

Weil die people fahren jetzt

All to Kaufhaus and to Markt:

Shoppen bis zum Herzinfarkt.

Kaufen hundredthousand things

Und die Christmasglocke rings.

Santa, he is shouting: „Ho!“

More he can’t. Es g’hört sich so.

Merry Christmas! Merry Christmas!

Auf die presents nicht vergesst!

Frohe Weihnacht! Frohe Weihnacht!

Der snow, er tut jetzt rieseln sacht.

Hör‘ the music, schau the lights:

Merry Christmas allerseits!

Muttchen in the kitchen bakes

A very lot of gute Keks.

Daddy in the Nebenraum

Putting Sterne an den Baum.

Finally die Kinderlein

In the Zimmer kommen rein.

Bald schon singt die family:

„So wunderbar is our tree!“

Jetzt alle in dem ganzen Haus:

Sie packen ihre presents aus.

Es findet Mommy an der Tanne

Brandnew eine Teflon-Pfanne.

Daddy gets a pair of Socken.

Everybody does frohlocken.

The president speaks in TV

And all around is harmony.

Bis mother in the kitchen runs

Da burning tut die Christmasgans.

And soon it comes die Feuerwehr

With big „Tatü! Tata!“ daher.

They bring along a lot of Schlauch

Mit sehr viel Water drin, das auch.

Nobody ist jetzt wirklich froh:

Der Christmastree brennt lichterloh.

Damit ich nicht forgetten tu:

A Merry Christmas auch to you!